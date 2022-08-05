Nohomin creek wildfire near Lytton slows with cooler weather

Burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July with weekend heat

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is reported to be less aggressive in the cooler, wet weather.

No growth was reported overnight on Aug. 4, and the fire’s south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable with no active fire behaviour.

There is active fire behaviour in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. In this area, the blaze is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

There will continue to be smoke and active fire within the park boundaries.

Temperatures are forecast to return to above seasonal over the weekend and burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July.

The high for Aug. 5 in the area of the blaze is a cloudy 27C but will climb to 35C by the weekend.

