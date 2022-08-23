Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, announced more than $2.9 million in funding for community infrastructure and tourism projects in B.C.’s northwest on Aug. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The federal government is investing more than $2.9 million to give 11 public space and tourism projects in B.C.’s northwest a refresh, International Development Minister Harjit S. Sajjan announced on Aug. 23 in Prince Rupert.

The selected initiatives all support bringing people together and boosting local economies, from Haida Gwaii to Telkwa and Nisga’a to Bella Coola.

Creating safe, inclusive areas for residents and visitors to spend their time is key to building vibrant communities, a news release from Pacific Economic Development stated.

More than $2.6 million will be divided among eight community infrastructure projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. In total, this fund is distributing more than $500 million over two years to help make public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

Included in these eight projects is the Smithers Skate Park Society, which was given enough to finish Phase One of their expansion project, as well as Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society in Prince Rupert, which was given money to build Cloudberry trail.

Grants will also go to support hiking trails in Nisga’a’s Village of Gitwinksihlkw, outdoor community infrastructure in Gitxaala Nation and new playground equipment in Telkwa. Hazelton will see upgrades to Bastion Community Park through CCRF’s support and Nuxalk will be redeveloping Kimsquit trail. Port Clements will benefit from upgrades to their community park.

In addition to the community infrastructure grants, three tourism companies were awarded $99,999 through the Tourism Relief Fund. Moresby Explorers, Spirit Bear Adventures and Bear Enterprises will be using the money to expand their services, comply with public health requirements and conduct upgrades.

Both relief funds were launched in the summer of 2021.

With files from KJ Millar

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter