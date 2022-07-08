Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo) The Skyhawks parachute team will be at the airshow. (Submitted photo) There will be two CF-18 planes at the event. (Submitted photo) The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform over 19 Wing Comox. (Submitted photo)

The Northwest Regional Airshow is coming back to Terrace on July 20 after a two-decade hiatus, featuring the Canadian Snowbirds and the CF-18 demo team.

Steve Pereira, president of the Northwest Regional Airshow Society and lead organizer, has been working to bring the popular event back since he was asked by airport general manager Carman Hendry to help out.

“Terrace was a really big air show community back in the 90s, and it’s been gone for two decades. It was part of the community and it was a really looked forward to event,” Pereira said.

“We made it our mandate to resurrect it and bring it back.”

The last airshow was in 2004 but the last time the Snowbirds made it to Terrace was in 2000. Until now to see the Snowbirds northerners would need to head to Abbotsford or another centre with regular airshows.

“The small air shows are all kind of falling off the radar right now,” Pereira said.

After hearing back from the military and filing paperwork Pereira and the air show team started planning back in December. After that, the Skyhawks Parachute Team also approved their request and will be at the airshow. Two CF-18s are coming, one will be performing and one is a backup.

“You’ll hear them on Tuesday as they arrive. They’ll be flying over Terrace and making a lot of noise as they make their approach to the airport,” Pereira said.

He said this is a good opportunity for people to get together again after two years of not being able to socialize because of the COVID-19 pandemic and feel like life is returning to normal.

Since this is the first time the event is back in the northwest whether or not it becomes a regular event again is ‘up in the air.’

“Generally airshows run every second year and we’ll see how we do with this one,” Pereira said. “The snowbirds will give us a review afterward of how we did as a host. We hope we’ve done well at hosting them. What I’m telling everybody is ‘let’s just get through this one’ and then we’ll go from there.”

Pereira said to expect lots of planes in the air and to take advantage of this chance to be a part of it.

“It’s not just military. We have civilian pilots that are doing stunts, there’s going to be food vendors and there’s a KidZone.”

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. sharp. The Snowbirds will be opening the show, so people are advised to show up in advance to find parking and a place to sit.

Smoking, vaping and drinking alcohol are not permitted on airport grounds, and pets will not be allowed.

Since there are no bleachers at the event Pereira advised onlookers to bring a portable chair or blanket so they can comfortably look up and watch the show in the sky.

