Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, B.C., in this undated handout photo. The City of Nelson in B.C. says Nolet, who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Nelson

Officer who survived deadly avalanche making ‘incremental progress’: City of Nelson

Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo

The City of Nelson, B.C., says a police officer who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery.

It says in a news release that Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU of a local area hospital, a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo, B.C., that claimed the life of Const. Wade Tittemore while they were skiing off-duty.

The city says it has received an incredible “outpouring of love” since the deadly slide.

It says a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre for 43-year-old Tittemore, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

The service will be by invitation only and is not open to the public or media.

The city says that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an online fundraiser to help the officers’ families, or to the Nelson Police Foundation.

