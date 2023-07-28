Crash kills one on Hwy 16 incident near Prince George

The incident took place near Berman Lake Road on July 25

Cars backed up on Hwy 16 on July 25. A motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road resulted in the lanes closed for a short time in both directions. (Anne Kiteley/ Omineca Express)

A motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 West on July 25, resulted in one death.

In a statement, the Prince George RCMP and other emergency workers responded to the motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road.

According to the police the incident between between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck took place shortly before 5 p.m. on July 25.

The highway was closed for a short time in both directions, reopening to alternating, single-lane traffic at approximately 7:00 p.m. that night.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. Our Victim Services unit will be working with the family as they process this tragic event,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said in the statement.

Cooper also added that police investigation into this matter is now concluded.