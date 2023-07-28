Cars backed up on Hwy 16 on July 25. A motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road resulted in the lanes closed for a short time in both directions. (Anne Kiteley/ Omineca Express)

Cars backed up on Hwy 16 on July 25. A motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road resulted in the lanes closed for a short time in both directions. (Anne Kiteley/ Omineca Express)

Crash kills one on Hwy 16 incident near Prince George

The incident took place near Berman Lake Road on July 25

A motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 West on July 25, resulted in one death.

In a statement, the Prince George RCMP and other emergency workers responded to the motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road.

According to the police the incident between between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck took place shortly before 5 p.m. on July 25.

The highway was closed for a short time in both directions, reopening to alternating, single-lane traffic at approximately 7:00 p.m. that night.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. Our Victim Services unit will be working with the family as they process this tragic event,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said in the statement.

Cooper also added that police investigation into this matter is now concluded.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Olympic runner Jerome Blake just 1 of 3 success stories for B.C. family

Just Posted

Cars backed up on Hwy 16 on July 25. A motor vehicle incident on Hwy 16 near Berman Lake Road resulted in the lanes closed for a short time in both directions. (Anne Kiteley/ Omineca Express)
Crash kills one on Hwy 16 incident near Prince George

Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health leadership changes continue

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals