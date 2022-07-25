RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.

One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambhala

The Shambhala Music Festival is an annual electronic music festival near Salmo, in southeast B.C. It attracts thousands of festival-goers over four days.

On Friday, shortly before 11 p.m., Salmo RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at the site, a 500-acre farm near the Salmo River.

Police immediately attended and upon arrival found that the suspect, an adult man, was with Shambhala security. The victim, an adult man as well, was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he was reported to be in stable condition. Injuries sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

Both the suspect and victim are known to each other, said Cpl Darryl Orr NCO I/c Salmo RCMP in a release. He added that they do not believe there to be further risk to the public,

The suspect, was released from custody, on conditions, for a future court appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this contact the Salmo RCMP at (250) 357-2212.

