The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parliamentary committee to begin study of RCMP’s use of cellphone spyware

Tools covertly obtain data from phones, computers

A parliamentary committee will begin exploring RCMP’s use of spyware on Monday.

The House of Commons ethics and privacy committee called for a summer study after the RCMP revealed its use of tools that covertly obtain data from devices like phones and computers.

The RCMP says it has gotten warrants to use tools that collect text messages and emails and can remotely turn on cameras and microphones in 10 investigations.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called for a discussion of the legal safeguards needed around the use of this technology.

Privacy and technology lawyer David Fraser says it’s important that a higher level of scrutiny is applied to the warrants police are requesting.

Witnesses appearing during the scheduled two days of hearings include Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, current and former privacy commissioners, and RCMP officers who oversaw the use of spyware.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadacybersecurityParliamentprivacyRCMP

Previous story
Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Just Posted

Ksan House Society in Terrace will get around $100,000 to hire a coordinator for mental health and support services. (File photo)
14 northern agencies and local governments get fresh funding for capacity building

Commercial marine fishermen on the North Coast are frustrated by the DFO’s sockeye harvest regulations, despite large volumes of fish, Howard Gray of Prince Rupert said on Aug. 3. (Photo: File photo)
Prince Rupert fisherman frustrated by DFO salmon limits he says, despite millions of fish

A group of enthusiasts, including Andre Goulty, (airshow society), Captain L. Brueland (mustang pilot from Erickson aircraft collection), Craig Smith (director, NKDF), Paul Collard (airshow society), Captain Glen Pearce (airshow society past president), Tom Clement (director, NKDF), Jacob Weber and Ross Granley (airshow performer), gather to receive a cheque from the development fund. (Photo courtesy NKDF)
Vanderhoof Airshow gets a boost from development fund

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community. (Black Press video still)
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said