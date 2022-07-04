Photos: Canada Day in Vanderhoof

Vanderhoof Coun. Ken Young and Brian Frenkel served pancakes and sausages to the public on Canada Day at the historical site. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)Vanderhoof Coun. Ken Young and Brian Frenkel served pancakes and sausages to the public on Canada Day at the historical site. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Vanderhoof celebrated a fun filled Canada Day with numerous activities for all ages. The day started off with a pancake breakfast at the Vanderhoof Museum and Visitor’s Centre. At Riverside Park, there was live music, activities for kids and adults like face painting, races, and more. The day ended with fireworks at midnight.

