PHOTOS: Students showcase talents at Skills Canada trades competition in Terrace

(Left) Senzia Nelms from Coast Mountain College won second place in post-secondary category for hairstylist; (right) Angelina Roberts from Coast Mountain College won first place in the post-secondary category for hairstylist. (Submitted photo) Ashton Meek from Terrace was second in the welding secondary competition. (Submitted) Lelah Larsen from Terrace won second place in the secondary category for culinary arts at the Skills Canada regional trades competition. (Submitted photo) Blaise Vandenberg from Coast Mountain College, won first place for carpentry in the post-secondary category. (Submitted photo)

The Skills Canada regional trades competition brought together students from Terrace, Stewart, Hazelton, Smithers and Houston on Friday, March 3 at Coast Mountain College.

The young tradespeople showcased their talents in welding, culinary arts, hair styling, carpentry and automotive.

Winners of these regional events are invited to provincial competitions in Vancouver and, if successful, may move on to national and world competitions.

Here are the winners in each category:

Hairstylist Post-Secondary Competition

1st Angelina Roberts (CMTN)

2nd Senzia Nelms (CMTN)

3rd Miranda Monsen (CMTN)

Hairstylist Secondary Competition

1st Echo Carpino (CMTN)

2nd Izzy Buhr (CMTN)

3rd Bella Dall Vecchia (CMTN)

Welding Secondary Competition

1st Everett Himech (School District 54 (Houston))

2nd Ashton Meek (School District 82 (Terrace)/CMTN)

3rd Dawson Unruh (School District 54 (Smithers))

Culinary Post-Secondary Competition

1st Rafael Adolfo (CMTN)

2nd Crystalle Cecil (CMTN)

Culinary Secondary Competition

1st Brody Goodall (School District 82 Terrace/ CMTN)

2nd Lelah Larson (School District 82 Terrace)

Carpentry Secondary Competition

1st Trent Devost (School District 82 Terrace)

Carpentry Post-Secondary Competition

Blaise Vandenberg (CMTN)

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.willcock@terracestandard.com



Awardsskilled trades