PHOTOS: Winners of 2023 FIRST LEGO League BC/Yukon Championship heading to USA

Hundreds of kids and thousands of LEGO pieces filled the Meadowridge School gym last weekend as the Maple Ridge school hosted the FIRST LEGO League Challenge BC/Yukon Championship.
After hours of putting custom-coded LEGO robots through complex obstacle courses, and presenting handmade STEM projects, the awards were given out to the children in a variety of categories.
• Coach/Mentor Award – Shaun Sims of the T-Rex Technicians (Vancouver)
• Breakthrough Award – T-Rex Technicians (Vancouver)
• Engineering Excellence Award – Mulgrave Robo-Titans (Richmond)
• Rising All-Star Award – Pythagoras Penguin (Richmond)
• Motivate Award – Mr. Jr. (Vancouver)
• Robot Performance Award First Place – Teamsters (Nanaimo)
• Robot Performance Award Second Place – Sunrise (Richmond)
• Core Values Award First Place – U-BOTS (West Vancouver)
• Core Values Award Second Place – MDR Royal Crowns (Maple Ridge)
• Innovation Project Award First Place – RainDrop (Richmond)
• Innovation Project Award Second Place – Nuclear Worms (Burnaby)
• Robot Design Award First Place – Sunrise (Richmond)
• Robot Design Award Second Place – Solar Spirit (Richmond)
• The Champion’s Award First Place – Teamsters (Nanaimo)
• The Champion’s Award Second Place – Yukon AllSparks (Whitehorse)
Five of the teams from this event will now be competing at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Canada Cup on May 14. This remote event will include the Teamsters, RainDrop, Nuclear Worms, Yukon AllSparks, and U-BOTS.
The top three-ranked teams from the BC/Yukon Championship – Teamsters, Yukon AllSparks, and Sunrise – will also have their pick of which international event to compete at, including the World Festival at FIRST Championship in Texas, the Western Edge Open in California, and the FIRST LEGO League WPI Open Invitational in Massachusetts.
