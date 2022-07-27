Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to B.C. gang activity

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)

Vancouver police seized more than $8 million in drugs believed to be connected to Lower Mainland gangs last week.

The seizure was the result of a multi-month operation targeting organized crime the Vancouver Police Department launched alongside the Lower Mainland emergency response team and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC in May.

VPD said its officers conducted search warrants in two New Westminster and one Port Moody residences last week, uncovering a total of 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 22 kilograms of cocaine, and 41 kilograms of methamphetamine. They also found $172,000 in cash, two vehicles, and a kilogram press.

Two people were arrested as a result.

VPD Inspector Phil Heard said in a news release the drug bust is one of the largest they’ve seen in recent years.

“We believe this investigation, and the substantial seizure of drugs and cash, will have a significant impact on organized crime in the Lower Mainland.”

He added they also believe it will mean less fentanyl being sold on the street.

