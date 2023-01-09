The Vancouver Police Department says officers and paramedics were shot at with a pellet gun while working near the Carnegie Centre on Jan. 8. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

The Vancouver Police Department says officers and paramedics were shot at with a pellet gun while working near the Carnegie Centre on Jan. 8. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VPD say suspect aimed at them from window of rooming house while they worked below

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics.

The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.

Several first responders and their ambulance were hit and they called for help from VPD. When officers arrived, they too were shot with pellets, according to the department.

VPD’s emergency responses team searched inside the Maple Hotel, a rooming house at 177 East Hastings Street, and arrested a 45-year-old man who they believe to have been the shooter.

VPD says the man was on bail for an unrelated assault and was wanted B.C.-wide for theft. He now faces new charges for assault, possession of a weapon and breaching bail conditions.

