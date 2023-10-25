Kamloops RCMP are searching for a man who they say defecated inside a business’s bathtub. (Pixabay)

Police seek Kamloops burglar who left crappy calling card in store’s bathtub

Man broke into a business, defecated in their bathtub and then took a nap

  • Oct. 25, 2023 4:00 p.m.
  • News

-By Kamloops This Week Staff

Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down a man who broke into a suite at a business on 11th Avenue in downtown Kamloops on Saturday morning (Oct. 21).

Police were called in at about 10:30 a.m. and learned a man had broken into a unit, defecated in a bathtub, then went to bed. The suspect fled in a blue Kia Sportage when a staff member knocked on the door at about 10 a.m. The Kia Sportage, B.C. licence plate number MX775W, was later reported stolen out of Abbotsford.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his 20s, standing five-feet-eight inches tall with a slim build, dressed in a light brown jacket or hoodie, dark brown pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-38013.

Meanwhile, police received a separate report of a break-in at an unoccupied residential build on Hilltop Avenue in North Kamloops, where several household appliances were stolen from. Police said the theft suspect stole a white Electrolux dryer, washer, and a stainless-steel Frigidaire Fridge were stolen. The suspect also left behind something in this instance — trash and dirty clothes.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-38019.

Breaking NewsKamloopstheft

