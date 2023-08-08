Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The advisory is in effect due to a water main looping procedure

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

A boil water advisory has been issued for Fort St. James and Nak’azdli Whut’en due to water main construction at Elm and Douglas.

The boil water advisory is precautionary and no contamination has yet been found, the district said in a post. The advisory issued on Aug. 4 will be in place until further notice.

All residents are advised to boil water, for at least one minute, before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food, or brushing teeth. Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

During water main looping, an unexpected situation arose, which prompted the District to contact Northern Health, as per proper process.

The district said Northern Health directed them to put a “precautionary boil water advisory” in place due to more than expected muddy water found in a water main while doing a “looping” procedure at Elm and Douglas.

“This was only a precautionary measure and no cross contamination or fear of bad water was expected, and all testing has shown normal results. However, to be safe, and following proper protocol and Northern Health guidelines, the District followed all direction provided by Northern Health.”

The precautionary boil water advisory is expected to lifted this week. The Splash Park will also be closer until further notice due to the advisory.