BC SPCA say a cat was recently found by Canadian Border Service Agency officers at Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond in a box that had travelled from China. Precious Cargo, as she was named by BC SPCA, is now in a foster home waiting to be adopted officially. (BC SPCA)

‘Precious Cargo’: Cat found in box marked from China at B.C. mail centre

BC SPCA says CBSA officers found damaged box and ‘pair of eyes staring back’ from inside

A Canada Border Services Agency officer was in for a bit of a shock when they found a cat in a damaged box that was marked as travelling all the way from China.

BC SPCA say that a cat, now named Precious Cargo, is now in its care after arriving at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond in a box originating from China.

The box, which was damaged an had a “sizable hole in its side,” was being examined by CBSA when an officer looked into the box and “saw a pair of eyes staring back which blinked.” BC SPCA adds there was “no evidence of urine or feces in the box.”

CBSA chief of operations Binder Kooner said the box was then brought into an area where officers could examine it more thoroughly, and they were able to “gently coax Precious” into a spare kennel and give her bedding and water.

“The cat appeared healthy but scared,” said Kooner.

CBSA also contacted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the BC SPCA, which sent an animal control officer to bring Precious into an emergency veterinarian clinic. CFIA ordered the cat be vaccinated against rabies to “ensure Canadian import requirement in case the cat had travelled from China.”

Krista Shaw said Precious was vaccinated against rabies, given fluids and was tested for foreign parasites and diseases, as well as receiving medication to help stimulate her appetite “as she was not eating.”

“No one knows how long the cat spent in transit, so she was kept at the emergency vet clinic for a week to stabilize,” said Shaw, BC SPCA’s manager of the Richmond community animal centre.

Precious was transferred to a BC SPCA foster home where she’s now settling in well.

“She loves belly rubs and a good stretch on her lap,” said Shaw, adding the foster mom plans on officially adopting Precious once she is fully recovered.

