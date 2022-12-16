Prince George RCMP seek public assistance in locating wanted man

Johnny James Boys is wanted for possession of a controlled substance

Johnny James Boys, pictured here, is considered violent and should not be approached, said the police. If spotted, call the local RCMP. (RCMP photo)

The Prince George RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted person. Johnny James Boys, 29-years-old, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

Boys is described as a Caucasian male, 170 cm (5’7) tall, weighing 70 kg (155 lbs), with brown hair and brown eyes

The police have also said he should be considered violent and should not be approached. “If you locate him, call your local police immediately,” said the RCMP in a Dec. 14 statement.

If you have any information about Johnny James Boys, or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

