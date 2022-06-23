(Black Press)

(Black Press)

Prince George to shut down only 24-hour vet clinic in northern B.C., citing staff shortages

  • Jun. 23, 2022 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Critical staffing shortages are going to leave Prince George and northern B.C. residents without after-hours emergency veterinary services as of July 1.

Prince George Veterinary Hospital confirmed it is closing in an email to Black Press Media.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance which weighs heavily on the members of every veterinary practice and team in our community. A group of veterinary clinics in Prince George has been working together to provide urgent-care services.”

After-hours pet emergency services will be changing next month to weekdays until 10 p.m., weekends and statutory holidays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pet owners with an emergency outside these hours are told to follow the emergency prompts by their regular vet clinic, connect online with Vet Triage, or head to the nearest emergency facilities – the closest ones still a seven hour drive to Kelowna or Edmonton.

“We are doing to best that we can with the resources that we have. If you do have any concerns with the information below or want your voice heard, please contact your local MLA or the college of Veterinarians of BC (CVBC).”

READ MORE: All stick, no carrot: B.C. cracks down on invasive rabbit populations

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
