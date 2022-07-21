Prince George woman cycling in Tour de Cure to fundraise for cancer research

Cancer survivor, Ariadne Holness De Hiller (first from left), is participating in the Tour de Cure cycling event in August to raise money for cancer research. (Supplied photo)

A Prince George woman who survived cancer is now cycling on her mission to fundraise $15,000 for BC Cancer Foundation’s research.

Ariadne Holness De Hiller is participating in Tour de Cure, B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser to power research through the BC Cancer Foundation, to be held on August 27 in Fraser Valley.

De Hiller will be cycling with the Wheelin Warriors of the North team and will be riding 50 kilometres.

After surviving endometrial/uterine cancer last year, De Hiller said she received “extraordinary and compassionate” care at the BC Cancer Agency in Vancouver and the regional centre in Prince George. During her treatment she joined and participated in two groups that were invested in research through the BC Cancer Agency. One of the research groups focused on Gynaecological Cancer Initiatives.

During those meetings she witnessed brilliant minds working tirelessly and passionately doing clinical trials, immunotherapy research, applying machine learning and artificial intelligence tools and algorithms to better evaluate risk of cancer recurrence, De Hiller said in fundraiser post.

De Hiller also said she learnt the province of B.C. is recognized as a world leader in the field of gynaecological cancer research.

“I am fundraising because this is personal! I want to support the people that are in the trenches trying to stop this disease,” De Hiller wrote in the post.

“I want to support new research that will directly impact the outcomes for people. I want to stop cancer in its tracks! Research can provide more accurate tools for prevention, early detection, effective treatments, and a full life ahead outcome.”

De Hiller will be riding for her sister-in-law Lourdes whom she lost to breast cancer couple years ago and for her best friend’s mother, Joann, who is currently undergoing treatment.