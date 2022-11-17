Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Capacity will double to 90 million tonnes, terminal expansion is “lynchpin” to the future - Rob Booker

A $75 million second berth project was announced on Nov.16 by federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra who met with Trigon President and CEO Rob Booker in Ottawa early November. (Photo: supplied)

A $75 million support investment to build a second berth at Trigon Pacific Terminal on Ridley Island was announced by the Ministry of Transportation on Nov. 16.

The funding, which will expand the export capacity in Prince Rupert, comes from the $4.6 billion National Trade Corridor fund.

Rob Booker, president and CEO of Trigon Pacific Terminals, said the financial announcement makes it an “extremely exciting day,” and the B2BC (Berth 2 Before Carbon) project is a “lynchpin” to the terminal’s future.

“Trigon has been a vital connection point between Canada, exporters and global customers for nearly 40 years. We are determined to expand and sustain this role for decades into the future,” Booker said.

The project will position the community to become Canada’s first western export terminal to be purpose designed for hydrogen-based and other low-carbon fuels.

“Prince Rupert may seem remote, but I think as most Canadians know and appreciate — remote does not mean unimportant. That is truly the case in Prince Rupert,” the Trigon CEO said.

Upon the anticipated 2026 completion, the development will increase throughput to almost double capacity, improve the efficiency of existing berths and add a platform for commodity diversification leading to nine million tonnes of clean energy exports annually.

The expansion, to start in the next couple of weeks, will “most certainly” change the mix of commodities shipped from the port terminal much faster than seen a couple of years ago, Booker said.

“This announcement will leapfrog us ahead. It creates a pathway for proponents to make investment decisions. The world is asking for safe, reliable supply of green energy export. Today, Canada has clearly communicated to the global community that we are that supplier.”

“At the other end of the rail line that stops here at Trigon, you find some of Canada’s most important energy-producing regions, regions that have huge endowments of both natural resources and the expertise needed to responsibly develop them from production to green energy supply.”

Booker said to the east of Prince Rupert, shipping lines carry the hugely demanded products to global markets, which will make a difference on addressing climate change.

Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra said Prince Rupert is one of the most important ports in Canada’s supply chain.

“Once complete, this project will reduce congestion at the port and allow Trigon Pacific to increase trade with our partners overseas. The new berth will allow more ships at dock at the Port of Prince Rupert and will be used to export products that support clean energy to global markets.”

“Being North America’s closest port to Asia, the Port of Prince Rupert helps keep our economy connected to key global markets,”Alghabra said.

Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said more than $60 billion of trade is anchored through the city’s port annually.

“Investments like this, in terminals like Trigon Pacific, recognize the strategic importance … of Prince Rupert for the future,” he said.

Booker stressed the essential nature of having strong alignment with First Nations communities, businesses and government.

“I’d go one step further to say that it’s not only alignment with First Nations, but we have great encouragement, foresight and leadership, something that I’m incredibly grateful for … We have the attributes needed to become one of Canada’s premier green energy export hubs. As of today, we have the funding needed to build out the foundational infrastructure.”

Mayor of Lax Kw’alaams, Gary Reece, said vibrant trade through the North Coast region is thousands of years old and, like this new project, was developed through relationships built on ingenuity, hard work and determination. As part owners of Trigon Pacific, he said they have the satisfaction of knowing that’s happening in a way that will help safeguard the natural beauty and vibrancy of regions like the North Coast.

“Layered upon this foundation has been a key objective has always been to seek out a progressive future, looking at economic opportunities for our people — opportunities that will sustain our people’s well-being for generations to come. That’s what makes Trigon’s second berth such an exciting project. It not only creates training, employment and procurement opportunities but has also been designed to help this terminal transition to a more sustainable future,” Reece said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist