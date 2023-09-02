Prison seizes $287K in contraband at Kent Institution in Agassiz

More than $287,000 in contraband was recently seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz. (Observer File Photo)

More than a quarter-million dollars worth of contraband was seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz.

On Friday (Sept. 1) Correctional Service Canada announced Kent Institution correctional officers recently seized $287,700 worth of contraband and unauthorized items. These items included steroids, needles, handmade weapons, THC and alcohol brew.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” The CSC stated. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.”

The CSC added they are heightening security measures to ensure a safe environment. There is a phone tip line for all federal institutions so callers can report information about activities related to security at the institutions. The tip line is 1-866-780-3784. Information on drug use and trafficking is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

Kent Institution is a maximum security facility. The Agassiz-Harrison area has three CSC institutions, the others being medium-security Mountain Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz