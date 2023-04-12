On April 5, 2023 B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming tabled Bill 23 with several proposed amendments in store. This will include making roads safer for more vulnerable users such as cyclists and pedestrians. (Karina Andrew/Whidbey News-Times)

On April 5, 2023 B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming tabled Bill 23 with several proposed amendments in store. This will include making roads safer for more vulnerable users such as cyclists and pedestrians. (Karina Andrew/Whidbey News-Times)

Proposed changes aim to make it safer and more attractive to walk and bike in B.C.

Amendments target heavy trucks, safe spaces and new transportation tech in bid to cut emissions

Safer roads for cyclists and pedestrians as B.C. chases a greener transportation network is the aim of pending changes to the province’s Motor Vehicle Act.

On Wednesday, April 5 B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming tabled Bill 23, which is aimed at increasing active transportation by making it less risky for pedestrians and cyclists to use the roads.

Amendments include implementing a one-metre minimum safe-passing distance and a three-metre minimum following distance that drivers of motor vehicles must observe when sharing the road.

“Making our roads safer for everyone while enabling new and emerging transportation technology, especially personal mobility devices, is changing the way people and goods move safely around our cities and towns,” said Fleming.

“This legislation requires drivers to use appropriate care around pedestrians and cyclists, supports enforcement of regulations, and sets a strong foundation for testing and evaluating new technology and policies as we shift to a net-zero future in B.C.”

The proposed changes are being welcomed by B.C.’s cycling community.

“The majority of local residents cycle regularly or want to cycle but are held back by safety concerns,” said Erin O’Melinn, executive director of the Metro Vancouver cycling coalition HUB Cycling. “This is an important step to making all road users safer and to providing comfortable options for people to get around using active, healthy, affordable, sustainable modes of transportation.”

READ MORE : Drivesmart column: We are not serious about road safety

Increasing the province’s authority to equip speed limiters and regulate the maximum speed of heavy-duty commercial vehicles is also part of the plan. The government expects a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and speed-related crashes to result.

“We’ve advocated for speed limiters on heavy-duty commercial vehicles because the data shows they dramatically reduce the number of at fault speed-related accidents,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of BC Trucking Association. “Additionally, speed limiters help green our sector by curbing fuel consumption and emissions generated by trucks travelling at high speeds.”

The proposed legislation will also regulate the use and testing of automated vehicles on B.C. roadways, including micro-utility delivery robots and personal mobility devices.

The changes are proposed against the backdrop of the B.C. government’s pending Clean Transportation Action Plan to shift people out of cars, reduce vehicle kilometres travelled, and decrease GHG transportation emissions by 27 to 32 per cent.

“Transportation accounts for a total of 40 per cent of our annual greenhouse gas emissions. Actions that reduce these emissions have a wide range of benefits, from cleaner air and less congestion to better health and walkable, accessible communities,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman.

“A major part of shifting to a low-carbon economy is ensuring people have safe alternatives to get where they’re going,” said Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, Dan Coulter.


chadd.cawson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingDrivingTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police seize $7.8M in illicit fentanyl, cocaine destined for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Next story
43 years ago, Canadian hero Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Northern B.C. will keep its six ridings in the provincial legislature, a boundaries commission recommends. (Image courtesy the University of Northern British Columbia)
No change to northern ridings, provincial election boundaries commission recommends

Seabridge Gold expects its 2023 drilling program on its Iskut property will yield returns, as it hopes to explore another two areas in Northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold sets sights on major expansion in B.C.’s ‘Golden Triangle’ in 2023

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials