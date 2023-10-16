Province to limit short-term rentals in some B.C. communities, but not all

The provincial government has tabled legislation to limit short-term term rentals Monday (Oct. 16), but not everywhere in the province. (Black Press Media file photo)

The provincial government Monday (Oct. 16) has tabled legislation that will limit short-term rentals in many but not all communities across B.C.

However, the changes require additional bureaucracy, comes with multiple exceptions, and will take some time to come into effect.

The new legislation will mean homeowners can rent out their principal residence on a short-term basis, plus one additional unit on their property, be it a secondary suite, a laneway house or garden suite.

The province defines a “principal residence” as a “place in which an individual lives for a longer period in a calendar year than any other place,” meaning home-owners could still rent out their principal residence for several months.

On the other hand, it also means that condominiums currently available as short-term rentals on various platforms would have to enter the rental pool.

The principal residency requirement, however, only applies to municipalities with a population of more than 10,000. It also exempts communities under 10,000 as well as B.C.’s 14 resort municipalities and mountain resort areas, electoral areas (including Gulf Islands) and regional districts.

However, the principal residency requirement can apply to communities under 10,000, if they lie within 15 kilometres of a community with the principal residence requirement. This rule would apply to several communities in the Greater Victoria area.

Communities outside the radius and with less than 10,000 can also opt into the principal residence requirement, whereas communities over 10,000 with a principal residency requirement can opt out if their vacancy rate is three per cent or higher as defined by CHMC.

The legislation also includes new enforcement tools and tougher fines for non-complying short-term rentals.

For example, the legislation calls for the creation of a registry that would require all short-term rental hosts to register their short-term rental properties and require platforms to register their business operations with the provincial government.

But that aspect of the legislation would not come into effect until late 2024.

Other aspects of the legislation, assuming passage, would come into effect earlier. For example, the legislation raises the fines hosts will pay for breaking local municipal by-law rules from $1,000 to $3,000 per infraction, per day.

