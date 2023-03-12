King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

RCMP gifts musical ride horse to King Charles ahead of upcoming coronation

Noble is a seven-year-old black mare

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May.

The RCMP says the King will be presented with the horse, which is also being given in recognition of the federal service’s 150th anniversary, at a ceremony.

It says the King personally requested a horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charger when his current steed, George, retires.

The musical ride is a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.

The Royal Family says Noble is a seven-year-old black mare, settling into life at the royal mews in Windsor after the King met her for the first time earlier this week.

The King has been the RCMP’s honorary commissioner since 2012, and visited the musical ride in May on a tour of Canada alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Next story
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is

Just Posted

RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)
Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

Artemis Gold has received provincial approval for its open-pit Gold mine some 112 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof (Photo Courtesy of Artemis Gold)
Gold mine near Vanderhoof gets provincial approval after 7 years of consideration

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
Chiefs ban RCMP’s ‘militarized’ squadron from Gitxsan lands

The Tamitik Arena where the saax play. The saax currently sit middle of the table with 12 wins and eight losses (Kitimat Junior A Facebook page).
Saax inaugural season marred by controversy

Pop-up banner image