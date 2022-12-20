RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George

A woman was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 17 in the area of Hwy 97 north

Prince George RCMP is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place on Dec. 17.

The police said shortly before 7:00 p.m., they were called to the area of Highway 97 North and Noranda Road, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police located a female victim being provided first aid by passing motorists. Emergency Health Services transported the 37-year-old woman to the hospital in serious condition.

“It is with sadness we report the woman’s unborn child did not survive the incident; the mother is currently in stable condition. Evidence at the site of the incident indicates that a 2014-2017 Ford F350 may have been involved in the collision. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

The file remains under investigation.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone that was driving in that area between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m. with a dash cam to call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 to speak with an investigator,” said spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.