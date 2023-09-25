RCMP investigating ‘whites-only’ play group signs discovered in Tri-Cities

RCMP have opened a file on a racist sign discovered by 2627 Shaugnessy Street in Port Coquitlam over the weekend. (Instagram/Black Vancouver)

Port Coquitlam’s mayor says racist signs discovered in the Tri-Cities over the weekend advertising a “whites-only” play group are “vile garbage” and being investigated by police.

The signs, which were found posted in Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam, welcome “proud parents of European children” to gather for play dates with other white kids. They describe white children as being a minority and say parents should invest in their “sense of well being and racial identity.”

Statistics Canada 2021 census data of the Port Moody-Coquitlam electoral district found 51,375 residents were part of a racialized group or visible minority, while 62,515 residents were not.

The posters lead people to join a Telegram group described as a space for white parents in the Tri-Cities. As of publication, the group has 231 subscribers.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said in a statement that bylaw officers searched for a sign reported near the intersection of McAllister Avenue and Shaughnessy Street or any others as soon as the city became aware of it, but couldn’t find any still up.

“This vile garbage isn’t welcome in our community, or anywhere else,” West said.

In their own statement, the City of Coquitlam said discrimination and prejudice have no place in their community or society more broadly.

“We reject any attempt to create division or foster an environment where children are separated based on their racial or ethnic backgrounds.”

The city said staff will remove any signs they find on public property.

Coquitlam RCMP have opened a file on the signs and is investigating if there is any criminality involved. Anyone with information can contact them and quote file 23-25827.

