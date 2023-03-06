RCMP renews public assistance call to locate missing man

Jay Preston Raphael was last seen on Feb. 26 near Saik’uz

Jay Preston Raphael was last seen walking away from a residence in Saik'uz on Feb. 26. (RCMP photo)

The Vanderhoof RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jay Preston Raphael who was last seen walking away from a residence in Saik’uz, BC on Feb. 26, 2023.

The police first reported Raphael missing in a Feb. 28 statement.

Police would like to ask the public to check for possible dash camera video from vehicles that may have been in the area or door camera video on Sunday, February 26, 2023 around 4:00 am.

The RCMP have described Raphael as a 27-year-old Indigenous male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 175 cm tall, weighs 65 kg and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black runners and a baseball hat.

If you have any information as to where Jay Raphael may be or if you see him, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

