RCMP search for missing Vanderhoof man

Nicholas John has not been seen since July 27. (RCMP photo)

The Vanderhoof RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Nicholas John, who has not been seen since July 27, 2022.

On July 30 the RCMP received that John had not been seen by family and friends for three days, which they said is out of character for him.

Police have made extensive patrols in the areas John has been known to frequent, but he has not been found. Family, friends and police are concerned for his well-being and hope the public can help locate him.

There was reason to believe that John may have travelled to Prince George for the recent ball games, yet all efforts made to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Nicholas Norman John is described as a 35-year-old indigenous man, weighing in at 154 lbs (70 kgs) at a height of 5’ 9” (175 cms). He has short black hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

If you have any information about Nicholas Norman John or where he is, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.