Nicholas John has not been seen since July 27. (RCMP photo)

Nicholas John has not been seen since July 27. (RCMP photo)

RCMP search for missing Vanderhoof man

The Vanderhoof RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Nicholas John, who has not been seen since July 27, 2022.

On July 30 the RCMP received that John had not been seen by family and friends for three days, which they said is out of character for him.

Police have made extensive patrols in the areas John has been known to frequent, but he has not been found. Family, friends and police are concerned for his well-being and hope the public can help locate him.

There was reason to believe that John may have travelled to Prince George for the recent ball games, yet all efforts made to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Nicholas Norman John is described as a 35-year-old indigenous man, weighing in at 154 lbs (70 kgs) at a height of 5’ 9” (175 cms). He has short black hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

If you have any information about Nicholas Norman John or where he is, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

Previous story
All of Olalla under evacuation order as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows in Okanagan

Just Posted

Nicholas John has not been seen since July 27. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Vanderhoof man

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network is a multi-faceted, province-wide approach for challenging racism. (Government of B.C./website)
B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants

The Pride flag is now a permanent fixture at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
‘Just there as them’: Knox United Church displays Pride flag in Terrace