RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Fort St. James man

An RCMP image of missing person Patrick Louie Noel John. (RCMP image)

Prince George RCMP is asking the public to keep a watch out for a 35-year-old Fort St. James resident Patrick Louie Noel John.

The police described John as an Indigenous male, 188 cm tall, weighing 82 kg, with Brown eyes and Black hair

John who is also known to reside in Fort St. James was last seen by police officers in Prince George on March 18, 2023.

Police said he is regularly seen in downtown Prince George, but has connections in Fort St. James and may be traveling between locations.

“Patrick’s family is very concerned for his well being,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with information can contact the Prince George RCMP Detachment at 250-561-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

