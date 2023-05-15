RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Search efforts are underway for a kayaker last seen in Chase Creek.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Chase RCMP received several reports of a kayaker in distress in the creek. Police said witnesses reported seeing a man clinging to an overturned kayak being swept toward the South Thompson River.
“An extensive search was conducted throughout the evening by Shuswap Search and Rescue; search efforts will continue in daylight with additional resources,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a May 15 media release.
The missing kayaker was wearing an orange dry suit and light blue PFD. The kayak was yellow and approximately 13-feet long.
Anyone who may have seen a yellow kayak in Chase Creek or the South Thompson River is asked to phone the Chase RCMP Detachment at
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter