Red Dress Day remembrance walk on May 5 will begin from the Nechako Valley Secondary Auditorium. (File photo)

Red Dress Day walk to be held in Vanderhoof on May 5 to honour MMIWG

The walk will begin from Nechako Valley Secondary Auditorium

A remembrance walk will be held in Vanderhoof to honour murdered and missing Indigenous Women and Girls on the occasion of National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), also known as Red Dress Day on Friday.

Organized by the Omineca Safe Home Society the walk is to raise awareness about violence against women. Following the walk there will be also be a meet-up and talk session.

Members of the public can gather at Nechako Valley Secondary Auditorium at 11 a.m. to participate in the walk scheduled for 11:15 a.m. from the venue.

For many communities across Canada the Red Dress Day, which falls on May 5, holds profound significance as a day of remembrance, resilience, and commitment to ending violence against women.

