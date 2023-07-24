As of July 24, the Lower East Adams wildfire by Adams Lake was estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

As of July 24, the Lower East Adams wildfire by Adams Lake was estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Resources added for structure protection near 2,000 hectare Adams Lake wildfire

BC Wildfire Service sending specialized water delivery system to evacuation alert area

Additional resources are being brought in to assist with protecting properties under evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program said Monday afternoon, July 24, that the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is dispatching an incident management team to the area to to assume command of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire within the next 24 to 36 hours. The BCWS is also planning to move a specialized water delivery system into the area to assist with structure protection. This should happen later in the week, said the CSRD.

“The size of the fire continues to grow,” said the CSRD in a July 24 bulletin. “The most current mapping continues to show the fire at 2,000 hectares. Primary fire growth is continuing upslope and to the north, away from the structures.”

Earlier Monday, the CSRD announced one of its Structure Protection Units had been deployed to the evacuation alert area.

A cooling trend is anticipated, and the BCWS is reporting the potential for less severe fire behaviour in the coming days. However, that is entirely dependent on weather conditions.

On July 20, the CSRD issued an evacuation alert for 92 properties along Rawson Road at southeast end of Adams Lake. Alerts were also issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Band for other properties in the vicinity.

Read more: Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert

Read more: UPDATE: Blind Bay water intake reopened, risk of contamination low

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares
Next story
Nearly $40K raised for Kamloops man injured trying to save stepdaughter near Revelstoke

Just Posted

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses ‘no threat’

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

Vanderhoof resident, Jimmy Reed poses with his Bronze medal for 800m at the North American Indigenous Games 2023, in Halifax. (Submitted)
Vanderhoof boys shine at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax