A Hydro worker works on a power line following an ice storm in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. Hydro-Quebec says power has been restored to more than 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost electricity, but some of its remaining repairs may not be completed until Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A Hydro worker works on a power line following an ice storm in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. Hydro-Quebec says power has been restored to more than 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost electricity, but some of its remaining repairs may not be completed until Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power after deadly Quebec ice storm

Power has been restored to over 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost it

Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week’s deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.

Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power across Quebec as of 4 a.m. Monday morning, with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Monteregie, and Laval regions.

Regis Tellier, the utility’s vice-president of operations and maintenance, told reporters Sunday morning that power has been restored to over 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost electricity — including 180,000 who saw the lights come back on Saturday.

Tellier said most of Quebec’s remaining outages affect only a handful of customers, noting hydro workers are reconnecting fewer customers even though they’re working at the same pace.

Officials are also warning people not to use fuel-burning appliances inside after a number of reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Montreal public health said Sunday that 180 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported at emergency rooms in the city since Wednesday, including more than 50 reported since Saturday.

As his residents face the possibility of a fifth day without electricity, the mayor of one particularly hard-hit Montreal suburb said it’s time for Hydro-Québec to start taking steps to prevent similar outages in the future.

Georges Bourelle, the mayor of Beaconsfield on Montreal Island, said 60 per cent of his city’s 20,000 residents were still without power as of Saturday, including him.

“We can expect that this is not an isolated incident, it’s going to continue to happen in the future and perhaps even more often than it has in the past,” he said in an interview Sunday.

Beaconsfield’s power lines are above ground, Bourelle said, adding the storm didn’t cause as many outages in areas where such infrastructure is buried.

“The weak link is the distribution system which is fragile and certainly exposed to a lot of extreme weather,” Bourelle said. “I think burying lines is probably the ideal solution in terms of preventing power outages.”

Bourelle said he knows such a move would be an expensive proposition, but not acting has an economic cost: grocery stores are losing thousands of dollars as food spoils, while repairs to the power grid are costing Hydro-Québec itself.

“People are angry, they’re frustrated, the fuses are shortening very quickly and, particularly, this is Easter Sunday, so just imagine, gatherings of family and things like that are not going to take place because they can’t cook,” he said.

Tellier said most of Quebec’s remaining outages affect only a handful of customers, noting hydro workers are reconnecting fewer customers even though they’re working at the same pace.

“It’s the same effort, but it’s few customers, sometimes it’s five, 10 customers,” he said.

Tellier said he witnessed just such an example on Saturday when he went to see some crews at work. At one specific outage in Baie-D’Urfé, Que., an on-island suburb of Montreal, two crews with two cranes were needed to remove branches on a line and reconnect two homes.

He said crews often have to secure branches to prevent them from falling on people as they work.

Tellier said that to his knowledge, all seniors residences and long-term care homes that lost power have now been reconnected.

The Red Cross said 102 people stayed in the shelters on Saturday night. The City of Montreal has also opened some libraries and cultural centres for people who need to recharge electronic devices or warm up.

Plante is also warning people to be careful in city parks, some of which are partially closed.

“Avoid walking under trees and on uncleared paths,” Plante wrote. “We still need several days to collect, transport and recover more than tens of thousands of trees and fallen branches.”

Officials are also warning people not to use fuel-burning appliances inside after a number of reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The storm and its aftermath have been linked to three deaths, including that of a 75-year-old Quebec man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his garage. Two other men — one in Ontario and one in Quebec — were killed after being struck by branches.

—Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

QuebecSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Legacy of sacrifice and success at core of Vancouver’s Chinatown Storytelling Centre
Next story
Global Affairs says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda

Just Posted

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Fort St. James RCMP were called in to investigate an incident at David Hoy Elementary on Tuesday morning after students were evacuated following a safety concern. (File photo)
Fort St. James elementary evacuated following safety concerns