(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Ryan Reynolds named to Order of B.C.

The movie star was given the province’s highest honour, along with 13 others, on August 7

British Columbia-grown sweetheart Ryan Rodney Reynolds has been named to the Order of British Columbia for extraordinary contributions to the province.

The movie star was named to the 2023 order along with 13 other trailblazing residents on British Columbia Day (August 7).

The 2023 recipients are:

  • Dr. Penny J. Ballem
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Daljit Thind
  • Evanna Brennan
  • Susan Giles
  • Dr. Jane Buxton
  • Pieter R. Cullis
  • Samuel L. Feldman
  • Gordon J. Fyfe
  • Byng Giraud
  • Harold Leighto
  • Susan E. Paish
  • George C. Reifel
  • Patricia Woroch

“Their leadership and generous service has enhanced the lives of so many British Columbians and has contributed to shaping a better future for all residents of our province,” said Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia.

The order, which is the highest honour awarded by the provincial government, celebrates residents from all walks of like who are role models to their community.

Since its inception in 1989, 503 residents have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

Reynolds grew up in Vancouver before pursuing a career in acting. He has starred in Marvel films and is now a business owner and philanthropist.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
