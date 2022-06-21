Saik’uz First Nation flag hoisted for the first time at Vanderhoof municipal office

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen and Saik’uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller get the flag ready to be hoisted in front of the municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express) Saik’uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller and Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen clap while the Saik’uz flag is raised on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express) Drumming and singing by Saik’uz First Nation members after the flag was hoisted on June 21. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

For the first time in its history, Vanderhoof hoisted the Saik’uz First Nation flag that will fly alongside the Canadian flag in front of the district office.

Saik’uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller and Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen raised the flag on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21).

“I think for us it’s recognition that the district of Vanderhoof is acknowledging that the lands they work, live and play on is Saik’uz traditional unceded and unsurrendered territory,” Mueller said.

Mueller said National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to celebrate and reflect.

“I just think there are a lot of things that are changing in Canada and to celebrate, to acknowledge and to build a relationship with each other is the most important thing to me. And I want people to remember all the lost children from residential schools that they are finding all across Canada, the murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and men all across Canada. I want people to remember that too, as that is always there. But also to celebrate our culture today.”

Carrier Sekani Family Services, Saik’uz First Nation and the District of Vanderhoof have organized multiple events to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day including beading , artwork, games, Moose Calling competition and more. Check out the district’s Facebook page for more information.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

Indigenous Peoples Day