Saik’uz inaugurates new arbour for healing fire sessions

Saik’uz Nation formally inaugurated the Sacred Fire Arbour at Ballfield, Thomas Street on Oct. 4. (Saik’uz Nation photo) Saik’uz Nation’s elected Chief Priscilla Mueller at the opening ceremony. (Saik’uz Nation photo) Community members attend a healing fire session at the opening ceremony of the arbour. (Saik’uz Nation photo)

Saik’uz Nation ceremoniously inaugurated its newly built Sacred Fire Arbour on Thomas Street in Vanderhoof in the presence of its community members yesterday (Oct. 4).

The ceremony was attended by Saik’uz First Nation’s elected chief Priscilla Mueller and council along with elders, hereditary chiefs community members, high school students and youths.

District of Vanderhoof’s Mayor Kevin Moutray and former mayor Gerry Thiessen were also in attendance along with members from the RCMP detachment.

“It was a really good day, the opening ceremony was amazing,” said Chief Mueller, adding the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for September, had to be postponed due to the death of a community member.

Saik’uz decided to build an arbour to help with the efforts of Melanie Labatch, a registered nurse and member of the Nation, who started healing fires in the community by Ballfield after the onset of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 really took a toll on the community and the opioid crisis took a toll too… We lost a lot of members over the last three years,” said Mueller explaining Labatch’s intent to start the healing fires for people.

“She [Labatch] would start a fire and do nalaxone training for anyone who was interested,” Mueller said. In August 2022, after the tragic death of community member Nicholas John, his family requested the Nation to continue with the healing fires for its members. As a result, the sessions were held every week.

“We had a healing fire every Monday where we would serve food and Melanie would do the naloxone training and we opened it up to anybody who would want to come and sit there and share with us,” Mueller said.

These sessions evolved to include drumming, singing and baseball games for children during summers. In Spring 2023, the Saik’uz Nation council decided to build a permanent gazebo structure to continue these healing fire sessions for the benefit of the community.

“We had people feeling really lonely and trying to battle their addictions and they just needed a place to be. And when we have a fire I really think it brings healing,” Mueller said.

“You don’t really have to come to talk, but just to come to sit by the fire and enjoy some food and company,” she added.

Mueller said the healing fire sessions will be open for anybody who wants to come and visit noting Saik’uz Nation has also been hosting quarterly healing fires for its members in Prince George and will continue to do so at least four times a year.