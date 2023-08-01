nechako river

Salmon fishing on Nechako River suspended until further notice

DFO prohibits fishing for all species of salmon due to conservation concerns

Department of Oceans and Fisheries Canada (DFO) has issued a notice prohibiting fishing for all species of salmon in the Nechako and Fraser Rivers.

Effective immediately, both Aboriginal and recreational fishers are prohibited from fishing for salmon on these two rivers (including all tributaries) until further notice

“These conservation measures are taken in the interest conserving all species of salmon,” the DFO said in the post.

For more information, contact the DFO offices in Williams Lake 250 305 4002 or in Prince George 250 561 5536.

