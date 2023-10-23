SD 91 byelection for vacant board trustee position to be held Nov. 4

Four candidates are vying to become trustee for Area 6, Fort St. James, Manson Creek, Germanson and Takla Landings

Four candidates are vying for one vacant School District 91 Nechako Lakes trustee position in a byelection set for Nov. 4

The position for school board trustee for Area 6 (Fort St. James, Manson Creek, Germanson and Takla Landings) became vacant after Cheryl Peterson resigned from her position to accept a position with SD 91.

Three of the four candidates, Sonjit (Angie) Dhaliwal, Richard Gratz and Auroara Leigh are Fort St. James resident, whereas Janina Vanden Bos is from Vanderhoof.

Jacqueline Reed from Vanderhoof, who was announced a candidate on Sept. 29, dropped out of the race. Candidates had until Oct. 6 to withdraw their nomination.

SD 91 board of education consists of seven members which currently includes chairperson Dave Christie (Fraser Lake), vice-chair Nyree Hazelton (Burns Lake/ Southside) and trustees Steve Davis (Burns Lake/ Decker Lake/ Granisle), Daniel Albertson (Vanderhoof) and Rick Pooley( Burns Lake).

Fort St. James Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a forum for the candidates on Oct. 26 at Fort St. James Secondary School (old gym) at 6: 30 p.m.

Advance voting will take place on Oct. 25 followed by a special voting opportunity on Oct. 30 and the general voting day on Nov. 4.