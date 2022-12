Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night

Man from a neighbouring house was arrested after threatening police

UPDATE: 7p.m.

An ongoing police standoff that began at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29 has resulted in at least one arrest, said Kelowna RCMP.

Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said that while the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was surrounding the house at 1075 Cactus Road they received threats from a resident who lived two doors down.

At 3:30 p.m. ERT officers closed streets in the surrounding area and arrested the man who had threatened police. Della-Paolera said that the man had warrants out for his arrest, but his location was not known until he began threatening the officers at the scene and a background check was performed. Road closures relating to the threats have been lifted.

The ERT has been using a megaphone and flash bangs extract the residents of 1075 Cactus Rd. out of the house. They asked the residents to exit the backdoor of the house single file.

“Come out with your hands up, we know you’re in the basement.”

It is believed that one man exited the home at 12:30 p.m. and was placed under arrest. It is unclear how many people remain in the house. Neighbours said that police have been called to the residence on multiple occasions.

Flash bangs have been used throughout the day.

A Tactical Armoured Vehicle (TAV) fitted with a battering ram, drones and canine units continue to surround the house on Cactus Road.

More to come.

______

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

A car was towed from the scene behind the police blockade on Cactus Road.

An Emergency Response vehicle with a battering ram is stationed in front of the target house at 1075 Cactus Road.

Springfield Road at Neptune Road to Hollywood South has been reopened. Closures continue around the 1000 Block of Cactus Rd.

______

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Threats have been made against the RCMP from someone in a neighbouring home on Cactus Road, where a police standoff is taking place.

Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said someone in a neighbouring residence was angered over the police presence in the area and allegedly threatened officers on scene.

Police have now surrounded this second home as well as the original house at 1075 Cactus.

Due to the evolving situation RCMP expanded the road closures in the area for about 20 minutes.

Springfield Road was closed from Neptune Road to Hollywood Road South, but has since reopened. Police continue to ask people to stay out of the area, especially after a looky-loo drove down Cactus Road to check out the incident and almost collided with a police vehicle.

Officers were seen escorting two people with a small child out of another neighbouring home, for reasons unknown.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Threats have been made against the RCMP from someone in a neighbouring home on Cactus Road, where a police standoff is taking place.

Cpl. Mike Della-Pallora said someone in a neighbouring residence was angered over the police presence in the area and allegedly threatened officers on scene.

Police have now surrounded this second home as well as the original house at 1075 Cactus.

Due to the evolving situation RCMP have expanded the road closures in the area.

Springfield Road has now been closed from Neptune Road to Hollywood Road South. Police continue to ask people to stay out of the area, especially after a looky-loo drove down Cactus Road to check out the incident and almost collided with a police vehicle.

Officers were scene escorting two people with a small child out of another neighbouring home, for reasons unknown.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The police standoff on Cactus Road enters its fourth hour with one arrest and multiple flash bangs being heard in the area.

There are reportedly multiple people still inside the home.

Two police canine units and an RCMP drone are on the scene

_____

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

One man has been arrested from the home surrounded by police in Cactus Road.

Officers told the man to come out with his hands up and get on the ground.

Police remain in position with guns pointed at the residence.

____

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

One Cactus Road resident was denied access to his house due to a police incident. The man had been away from his home earlier in the day and officers told him he could not return at this time.

RCMP are expanding their blockade asking reporters and neighbours to back up from the area.

One neighbour said police have attended the home before and that the residence is considered a concern for those who live on the street.

_____

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

More tactical officers have arrived on the scene of a home in Rutland.

Police say there is reason to believe firearms are inside the residence on Cactus Road.

RCMP were heard saying, “come out with your hands up, we know you’re in the basement.”

Officers told Capital News there is at least one individual of concern in the home, it’s unclear if there are others.

______

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

RCMP have surrounded a home on Cactus Road and say there is an individual of concern inside.

It’s unclear if there are others inside the residence.

Cactus is closed at Jasmine Road and Monterey Road.

A flash-bang was heard in the area. No other homes appear to be affected.

Multiple police and an ambulance are outside the home.

Police have been on scene for about 45 minutes trying to communicate with the individual with a loudspeaker.

More to come.

"come out with your hands up, we know you're in the basement " : police incident in Rutland, Kelowna pic.twitter.com/K6sxmwAFRl — Jacqueline Gelineau (@Rangers_mom) December 29, 2022

_______

Kelowna RCMP is responding to an incident in the 1000 block of Cactus Road.

Traffic is blocked on Cactus Road between Jasmine Road and Monterey Road. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as this is an unfolding incident.

Capital News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will have further information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaRCMP