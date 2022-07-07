Several SD 91 schools to benefit from $40,000 grant from Indigo Foundation

Grant will support schools in Granisle and Burns Lake to buy books and literacy resources

Several Nechako Lakes District (SD 91 ) schools are set to benefit through a grant from Canadian bookstore chain giant’s foundation.

Babine Elementary-Secondary in Granisle , Grassy Plains-Elementary Secondary in Burns Lake and Decker Lake Elementary located west of Burns Lake will equally share a $40,000 grant from Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

The three schools had applied for the grant in spring this year to buy books and other literacy resources.

“This past school year, a small but dedicated team of SD91 staff applied for the Indigo Grant to support libraries in some of our smallest schools,” said Mike Skinner, assistant superintendent, SD 91

The schools will use the grant over the three years to buy books and some extra supplies to support the development of students’ literacy skills.

“Our schools are excited to partner with Lakes Literacy and School District Curriculum Services Dept. to expand their fiction and nonfiction library book collections and enhance their Story Workshop resources which will support this creative storytelling practice across the grades,” said Skinner.

Love of Reading Foundation has committed $1.5 million this year across more than 30 Canadian elementary schools for them to be able to access literacy resources.

“This year’s Literacy Fund Grant recipients represent a diverse cross-section of communities and backgrounds – we are

working with more First Nations communities than ever before as well as schools in urban centres and rural areas,” said Rose Lipton, Executive Director, Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in a statement.