Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin facing charge relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning.

The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.

Fortin was later charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, with the case relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988.

Fortin has maintained his innocence and in addition to his criminal case, is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

In challenging his removal, Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.

While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.

CoronavirusLaw and justiceMilitary

Previous story
Line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state closed
Next story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital

Just Posted

An area near Vanderhoof Airport that was a Coastal Gaslink work camp is being returned to agricultural land. (Photo supplied by Coastal Gaslink)
Coastal Gaslink restores Vanderhoof workcamp site

McLeod Cares leaders gather for a treat supplied by Subway in thanks for their service. (Photo contributed)
15 years of students helping students in Vanderhoof

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

<em>Brotherhood</em> recounts the 1926 canoe capsizing on Balsam Lake in Ontario that claimed the lives of 11 youths. (Brotherhood press kit/media handout)
Film on 1926 canoeing tragedy screening in Quesnel, 100 Mile House