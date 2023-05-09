Single-lane traffic on Highway 99, north of Lillooet, due to flooding

Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Transportation Ministry closed highway between Pemberton, Lilooet for potential slide risks

Drive BC’s “Major Events” page notes that Highway 99, in both directions, is operating single-lane, alternating traffic for about a kilometre due to flooding between Basil Road and Veasy Lake Road, which is about 68 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The last update from Drive BC was at 8:33 a.m., but it says to expect delays.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry for more information.

This follows the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry closing the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton overnight Monday (May 8) due to the potential risk for slides. Highway 99 was set to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast for the region, which the ministry said could trigger mud or debris flows down “known slide paths.”

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

