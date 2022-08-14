Six arrested after reports of shots fired in Campbell River

RCMP responded to an incident on Dogwood Street and Alpine Road in Campbell River on Sunday morning.

At 2:46 on Sunday morning, Lindsay Ellis, a resident near Alpine Road and Dogwood Street woke to the sound of a car window breaking. Ellis called 911.

“We woke up to smashing glass and ran outside,” Ellis said. “We caught the guy, someone else said they’d hold him ‘till we went inside to put clothes on, it’s 3 a.m.”

“We call 911, get back to the scene and the suspect is gone. Next thing we know there’s a stand off at that house,” she said. “The strange thing is that the man who was holding the suspect down for us let him go. He claimed to be the owner of that house. So next thing I know there’s the whole SWAT team here.”

The RCMP released a statement saying that the detachment responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. The Island District Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Crisis Negotiation Team and Campbell River Major Crimes unit all responded.

The situation lasted several hours, and police arrested six individuals.

“The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank the public for staying out of the area, as had been requested by police,” said Sgt. Chris Voller.

I want to remind people to refrain from posting photographs and videos of police incidents while they are unfolding, added Voller. Posting and sharing such images place both the police and civilians at greater risk, as often the people that police are interacting with, may make use of these images or alter their behaviours, resulting in greater risk to all involved.

This is an evolving story. More information will be added as it becomes available.



