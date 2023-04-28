Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball

Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball of Dease Lake created the above logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Show, hosted by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. (Courtesy of Randi Ball)

The Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveiled its official logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Shows on Tuesday (April 25). Created by Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball, the logo showcases the representation of a salmon, an animal that holds significant cultural and spiritual meaning for Indigenous people.

The Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art student comes from the Tsesk’iye (Crow) Clan and grew up in Dease Lake, where they were not initially exposed to the arts. However, Ball’s passion for art has led them to pursue a career in it, with a goal of sharing their knowledge with future generations to ensure that Indigenous culture and arts continue to thrive.

The logo was not initially created specifically for the shows. Instead, the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society discovered Ball’s work during a gallery show at the Terrace Art Gallery. The original piece was acrylic paining on a birch panel, with the subject matter representing Ball’s late uncle, who they called “salmon boy”.

The salmon is a critical symbol for Indigenous people, representing a lifeline that keeps culture going. For Ball, the original inspiration for their art was learned through the practical experience of cutting and preserving fish.

Another local artist, Mitch Adams, digitized the logo in vector format, ensuring that it could be used online and shared in high quality.

“I hope that, as an artist and Indigenous person, I can inspire other young people,” Ball said. They believe that art can be a powerful tool for teaching and sharing stories, particularly for younger generations who learn visually.

As an 18-year-old who has just graduated from high school, Ball is already making waves in the art world. They were compensated for their work on logo and are currently working to become a full-time artist. In the summer, they will be at a summer camp, hoping to inspire and share their knowledge with the next generation.

The Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society will showcase Ball’s artwork in the upcoming art shows. The society believes that the art shows will provide a platform for Indigenous artists to showcase their talents, stories, and culture to a broader audience.



