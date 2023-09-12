Smashing good time ahead at pickleball tournament for mental health in Penticton

170 players from across B.C. expected to play in Sept. 15-17 event to raise money for mental health

The medal winners of women’s doubles at the Canadian Mental Health Associations’ Penticton charity pickleball tournament in September 2022. Taking top spot were Lois Neu and Leah Currie of North Vancouver, Silver went to Jeannie Lister and Lori Needham of Penticton and Bronze to Donna Hammerquist and Leanne Barnes also of Penticton. (Submitted File photo)

Almost 170 pickleball players from all over B.C. will descend on the Penticton pickleball courts for a tournament to support mental health on Sept. 15, 16 and 17.

The tournament will features men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and ladies’ doubles. Beginners to advanced levels of play will be on display at the Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre courts all three days.

This is the second year the pickleball tournament has took place to raise awareness and funds for Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of the South Okanagan Similkameen, who’s hosting the event in partnership with the Penticton Pickleball Club.

Last year’s charity pickleball tournament was a smashing success as they cleared their $50,000 fundraising goal even before the weekend-long event started.

This eagerly anticipated tournament is designed to promote interaction and build connections among players, fostering a sense of community within the pickleball family. Tournament players range in age from 14 to 80, which is true indication of how inclusive pickleball is for anyone and everyone, said tournament organizers.

“Pickleball for Mental Health tournament is all about having fun and supporting mental health” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the local CMHA branch. “The tournament is a celebration and support of mental health for all, with the goal of bringing mental health to the forefront.”

Everyone is encouraged to come down to the courts and check out the great pickleball on display. There will also be music, a food truck, 50/50, and lots of fun.

