A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snowfall warnings, storm watches issued for southern B.C.

Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued a dozen snowfall warnings or winter storm watches for communities across southern British Columbia.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior, bringing heavy snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday before it tapers off on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola region, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson areas.

The weather office says the storm is expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns drivers that heavy snow is also expected in the coastal passes and combined with gusting winds, it will create poor driving conditions.

RELATED: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

SnowWeather

Previous story
‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools
Next story
Premier announces about-turn on B.C. autism funding cuts

Just Posted

The federal government will open a passport office in Prince George in the spring of 2023. (Black press photo)
Northern B.C. getting a passport office spring 2023

Long-term care resident of Acropolis Manor Rose Sawka, 92 in 2021 reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at the home during COVID-19.
Quality of life survey needs northwest volunteers to talk to seniors long-term care

Jupiter St. Pierre practices her skating routine on Nov. 22, before the Kla How Ya completion on Dec. 2 to 4 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kla How Ya skating competition in Prince Rupert, first time in 7 years

A GoFundMe campaign has been set to help the family of murder victim Patty Forman a much-loved Prince Rupert community member who was killed on Nov. 21 in a murder-suicide. (Photo: supplied)
GoFundMe campaign started to assist family of Prince Rupert murder victim Patty Forman