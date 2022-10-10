A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Strong winds set for B.C. as tree branches weakened by ongoing drought

Conditions ‘may give rise to injuries, damages, or power outages,’ Environment Canada says

After several days of unseasonably sunny weather, it appears that strong winds are on the horizon across much of B.C. for Monday afternoon (Oct. 10).

In a special weather statement issued the same day, Environment Canada warned British Columbians that wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour could cause drought-weakened tree branches to break.

“These may give rise to injuries, damages, or power outages,” the notice reads.

The windy weather is forecast ahead of a cold front that is set to pass over southwest B.C., causing winds to shift west or northwest near noon. Areas impacted include almost all of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Conditions will ease tonight as the front exits the province, the national weather agency said.

The Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island areas are experiencing Level 5 drought conditions — the most severe in the province’s classification scale. Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain in a few communities in northern B.C., but weather is set to remain hot and dry in the majority of the province.

READ MORE: Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
PHOTOS: Rambo-themed carving unveiled at 40th anniversary celebration in Hope
Next story
5 things to know as the Emergencies Act public inquiry gets underway

Just Posted

Nechako River in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako First Nations: water management endangering sturgeon

Orange Shirt Day, which shares the date of Truth and Reconcilliation Day, was started by Phyllis Webstad, who had her new orange shirt taken away from her on her first day attending residential school. (File photo)
A step on the long path to healing

An international student who stayed in Vanderhoof returned to his host family for a visit, along with 42 of his friends. (Submitted photo)
International student revisits host family in Vanderhoof with 42 other travelers

Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Phil Bialobzyski)
‘Business as usual’ amid war in Ukraine