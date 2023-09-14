Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur

An anti-Black slur was added underneath the words Welcome Back at the Summerland Secondary School sign. The slur has been blurred in this photo. The incident occurred overnight Sept. 9 to 10 and the vandalism was removed on the morning of Sept. 10. (Photo by Toni Boot)

A Summerland youth has taken responsibility for a recent racial slur posted on the sign at Summerland Secondary School.

On Sept. 14, the youth voluntarily stopped at the Summerland RCMP detachment to take responsibility for the act.

The sign vandalism incident occurred on Sept. 10 when a racial slur was posted in the movable letter sign. The slur was seen on the morning of Sept. 10 and was quickly removed.

The youth said the intent was to play a prank and had not intended it to be perceived as a hate crime or to cause harm to the community, the RCMP said.

“We appreciate the youth coming forward and acknowledging his mistake. The youth was remorseful, and understood the gravity of his actions,” said Cpl. Sean Hall of the Summerland RCMP detachment. “It’s important for our community to remember the value of open dialogue, understanding, and education in these situations.”

Following a thorough investigation and considering the circumstances, no charges will be sought in relation to this incident, the RCMP said.

The Summerland RCMP encourages community members to continue to foster an environment of acceptance, understanding and respect.

The slur on the school sign is not the only recent expression of hate in Summerland. A similar slur was spray-painted on the wall of the high school and at the school’s tennis courts in June. Then on July 1 to 2, a Pride flag was torn down from a church. In late August, a Pride crosswalk on Main Street was defaced and a racial slur was painted on the crosswalk.

