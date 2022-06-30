Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

That court dismissed his appeals of his 2014 conviction on 30 prostitution-related offences, as well as a later conviction on an attempt to obstruct justice by attempting to influence the testimony of a witness.

Moazami had sought those appeals on the grounds that the behaviour of a former Vancouver detective, Jim Fisher, who investigated his case may have interfered with his right to a fair trial.

Fisher pleaded guilty in 2018 to breach of trust for kissing a 21-year-old victim in Moazami’s case as well as sexual exploitation and breach of trust involving a 17-year-old girl who was a victim in a separate prostitution-related case.

As is customary, the high court did not give reasons for its decision released today on Moazami’s leave to appeal.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island Mounties dismantle Fairy Creek old growth protest camp, arrest 5
Next story
Kitimat Elementary School recognized nationally for sustainable rhubarb shortcake recipe

Just Posted

A Cariboo ranch cow gave birth to triplets earlier in June and all the them are doing well. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo couple’s cow delivers triplets

Samantha Smith, a graduate student at UNBC, will be working at the new research centre in Prince George. (Photo: supplied)
Universities, health authority open medical research centre in Prince George

Nechako River in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
District of Vanderhoof, Rio Tinto monitoring water levels of Nechako

Nechako River has been upgraded to flood watch after yesterday’s rainfall. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako on flood watch as rainfall brings fresh alerts for northern B.C. river systems