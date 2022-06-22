Surrey man accused of forcing woman into ‘sexual activity’ with his dog

Anthony Louis White to be sentenced for sexual assault and assault on Sept. 7

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A Surrey man accused of forcing a woman to engage in “sexual activity” with his dog, among other crimes, is set to be sentenced Sept. 7 in B.C. Supreme Court for sexual assault and assault.

Anthony Louis White lost his application in March to exclude evidence based on alleged violations of his rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He was charged with assault, unlawful confinement and sexual assault related to incidents in late 2018/early 2019 at a two-room apartment in Surrey.

There is a publication ban on information that could identify the complainant.

Justice Paul Riley noted in his ruling on White’s application, which he dismissed on May 16, that White is alleged to have forced the woman to “engage in sexual activity with his dog, and also had forcible, non-consensual sexual intercourse with her.”

At issue was a video-recorded statement White had made following his arrest.

“Mr. White alleges that the police violated his rights by failing to properly advise him of the reasons for his arrest, and failing to provide him with an opportunity to consult counsel without delay,” Riley noted in his ruling on the application.

“Taking into account the whole of the evidence, I find that the police provided sufficient information on which a reasonable person standing in the shoes of Mr. White would have been able to make informed decisions in relation to the arrest and the exercise of the right to counsel,” Riley found.

White was originally charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, breach of undertaking and two counts of assault.

He pleaded guilty to the breach charge early on. His trial concluded on June 8 with him being found not guilty on the unlawful confinement charge. One of the assault charges was stayed.

He was convicted of sexual assault and assault.



