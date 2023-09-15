Suspect arrested after firing gun out ride-share window: B.C. RCMP

Richmond RCMP say 3 men were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say a suspect in a July 23, 2023 shooting in Richmond was arrested in Surrey on Sept. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Richmond RCMP say a suspect was arrested in Surrey this week for a shooting that happened in July.

Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section, with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Response Team, arrested the suspect in the 15000-block of 59A Avenue Thursday (Sept. 14). Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh said the suspect was arrested “without incident.”

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. on July 23 outside of a business in the 8500-block of Sea Island Way in Richmond, and was reported to RCMP the following morning.

A witness reported that three males were inside a ride-share vehicle when one of them took out a firearm and discharged it two or three time out of the window.

“Fortunately, no one was injured but these types of reckless acts undermine the safety and security of our community,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, the officer-in-charge of investigative services.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced.

